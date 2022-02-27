American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of XPO Logistics worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

