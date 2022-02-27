American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,227,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,188,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,298,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $112.80 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.