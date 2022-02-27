American International Group Inc. Sells 10,695 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of XPO Logistics worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $71.75 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.