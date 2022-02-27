American International Group Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MKS Instruments worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.23 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.