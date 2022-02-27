American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $377.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

