Americas Silver Corp Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.91.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

