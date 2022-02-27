Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

USAS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 490,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,808. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 220.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 67.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

