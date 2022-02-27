Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.78.
A number of brokerages recently commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
USAS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 490,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,808. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
