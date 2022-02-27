Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.91.
NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.72.
Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
