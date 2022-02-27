Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 930,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,406,492. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

