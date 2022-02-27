Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.86. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($3.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $10.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $22.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $217,562.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $3,627,219. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $174.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average of $185.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

