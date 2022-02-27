Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to post $853.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $764.32 million to $897.85 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $124.69. 1,673,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Copart by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,471,000 after acquiring an additional 115,685 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

