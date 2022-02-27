Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.91 Million

Brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to announce $26.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.53 million to $27.60 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $29.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $126.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $135.13 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $141.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. 11,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,912. The stock has a market cap of $343.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

