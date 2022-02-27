Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will post sales of $143.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $147.00 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $131.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $592.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $611.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $642.27 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $677.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 596,795 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $16.81. 765,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.37. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

