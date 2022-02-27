Analysts Anticipate Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Outlook Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,634. The stock has a market cap of $376.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Evanson bought 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $47,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,190,998 shares of company stock worth $20,273,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

