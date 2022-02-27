Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 352,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

