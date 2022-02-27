Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

SMTC stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

