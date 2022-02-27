Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.91. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,405,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,904. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

