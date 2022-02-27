Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.54 Million

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $497.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.25 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $484.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of SNV traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 1,060,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 37.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

