Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $3.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $4.13. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $17.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 161.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,578.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $662.45 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $634.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

