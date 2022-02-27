Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 106,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,891. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $117.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353.

