Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.
NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 106,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,891. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $117.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.15.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.