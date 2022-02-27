Analysts Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to announce $10.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

ELMS stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,853,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

