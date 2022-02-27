Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,985 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after buying an additional 2,780,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after buying an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,376,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

