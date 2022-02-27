Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.83 Million

Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $246.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.91 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $283.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after buying an additional 137,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 533,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,534. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

