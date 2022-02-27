Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.95.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

