Analysts Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price at C$48.17

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

ACO.X stock opened at C$41.79 on Thursday. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$36.93 and a 1-year high of C$46.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

