Analysts Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price at $460.00

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVVIY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 460 ($6.26) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.
Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.
