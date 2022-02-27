Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $282.31

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,936,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $153.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average is $155.87.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

