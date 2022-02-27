Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Shares of BRY opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.70 million, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $20,564,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

