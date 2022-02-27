Analysts Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT at $206.57

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

