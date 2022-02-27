Analysts Set Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Target Price at $3.33

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

NAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 6,383,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

