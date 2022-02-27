Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $44.44

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. 6,688,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,557. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kroger has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.