Analysts Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price at $57.38

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $902,947,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,486,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,715,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $222.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.