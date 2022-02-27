Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

