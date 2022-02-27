Andrew F. Sullivan Sells 2,951 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 26.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

