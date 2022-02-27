Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOMR. Oppenheimer lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 275,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,084 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 59,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

