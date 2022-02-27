Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,600. The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 350944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,531.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

