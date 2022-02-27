AnimalGo (GOM2) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $519,737.00

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $30.26 million and approximately $519,737.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

