Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coterra Energy and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50 Antero Resources 0 2 8 1 2.91

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $27.22, indicating a potential upside of 19.87%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $24.52, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 33.58% 23.16% 12.80% Antero Resources -4.04% 7.44% 3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 5.36 $200.53 million $1.72 13.20 Antero Resources $4.62 billion 1.54 -$186.90 million ($0.85) -26.65

Coterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

