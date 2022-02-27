APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. APA posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth $86,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. 9,281,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,403. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

