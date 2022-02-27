ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $379,961.00

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and approximately $379,961.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.18 or 0.07112477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.39 or 0.99766023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 99,034,882 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

