Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Apollo Endosurgery in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $14,753,000. CPMG Inc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after buying an additional 683,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth $2,394,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.