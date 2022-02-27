AppFolio (APPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $112.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $169.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AppFolio by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AppFolio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AppFolio by 775.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.