Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ AMTI opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $78.22.
In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
