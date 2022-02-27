Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $78.22.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 108,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.