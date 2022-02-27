Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.07. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.