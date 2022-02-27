Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.21) Per Share

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($6.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.10). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ARQT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $904.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

