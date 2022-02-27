Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.39). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

