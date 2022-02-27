Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.18.

NYSE AMBP opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,343,000. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,552,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

