Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

ARCC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

