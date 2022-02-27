Arqma 1-Day Volume Tops $405.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $358,570.24 and approximately $405.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,461.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.93 or 0.07145935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00276861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.88 or 0.00808060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00073555 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00400180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00216435 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,513,366 coins and its circulating supply is 12,468,822 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.