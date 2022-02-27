Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.64. 1,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 60,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

